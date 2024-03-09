Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.56 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $41.56 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00134864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00040072 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00019534 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 248.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99416161 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

