Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

ICE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,554 shares of company stock worth $21,000,983 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.