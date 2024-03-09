Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

