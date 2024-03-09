WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. 1,505,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

