Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,789 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.5 %

ULTA opened at $540.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.05 and a 200 day moving average of $451.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.