Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,024 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. 6,891,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,605. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

