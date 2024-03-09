Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 221.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 657,246 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 177,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 38,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,241. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.