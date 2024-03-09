Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

