Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

