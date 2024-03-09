John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $104.11. 343,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.