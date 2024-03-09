Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-3% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Genesco Stock Down 9.5 %

GCO stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 471,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,761. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

