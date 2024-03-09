3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 44.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 37.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2,185.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $93.90. 4,118,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.