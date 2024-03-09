Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 663,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,687. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

