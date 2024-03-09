First Foundation Advisors Purchases 408 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

