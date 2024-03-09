Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,485.70. 305,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,566.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,274.48. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.