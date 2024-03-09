The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.45 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,562 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $64,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

