FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.