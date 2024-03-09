FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 372 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

VEEV opened at $227.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

