FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $446,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

