American Trust Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American Trust cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 1.0 %

HOLX opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.