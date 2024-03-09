First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 14,647 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,387,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,936,000 after acquiring an additional 479,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 440,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CWT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 359,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $61.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

