First Foundation Advisors Purchases 219 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.87. The company had a trading volume of 871,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $360.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

