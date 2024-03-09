Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $732.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

