AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

