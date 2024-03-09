The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,085,000 after purchasing an additional 254,198 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 681.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 81.8% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.50. 1,750,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,784. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.