FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 464 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

