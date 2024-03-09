First Foundation Advisors Has $580,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 30,812,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

