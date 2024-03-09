FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 293 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.19 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.