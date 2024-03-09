FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

