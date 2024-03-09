FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.