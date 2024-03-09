13,655 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,653,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,182,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 925.0% in the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 109,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLD stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,005. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

