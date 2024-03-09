The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $341.79 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $347.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

