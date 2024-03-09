Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,788. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

