Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,948,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,220. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.