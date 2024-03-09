GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 53,773 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 187.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Artivion worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,358,500.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,358,500.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,956 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AORT opened at $20.02 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

