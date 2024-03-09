Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 22,485 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.15. 1,099,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.