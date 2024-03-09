Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 229,041 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,041 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Vertiv worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

