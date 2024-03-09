First Foundation Advisors Has $896,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,778 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after buying an additional 182,582 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.