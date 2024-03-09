Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 4,567,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,351. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

