Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG opened at $178.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $180.05.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

