Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

