John M. Sparby Sells 10,046 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R1 RCM Price Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on R1 RCM

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.