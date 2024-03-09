Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1,306.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,610 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS opened at $23.76 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

