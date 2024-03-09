Adrienne Farid Sells 22,831 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Adrienne Farid also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Adrienne Farid sold 2,035 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $7,814.40.
Century Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of IPSC stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on IPSC
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Therapeutics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.