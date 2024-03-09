Adrienne Farid Sells 22,831 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrienne Farid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Adrienne Farid sold 2,035 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $7,814.40.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

