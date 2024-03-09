Paul S. Dickson Sells 10,412 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sunrun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

