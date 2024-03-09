Keenan Michael Conder Sells 5,157 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of S stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $143,273,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

