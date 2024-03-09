Keenan Michael Conder Sells 5,157 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of S stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $143,273,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.