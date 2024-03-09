Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,117 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 46,904 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

