Molly Campbell Sells 1,625 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
