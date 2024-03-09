James Page Lansdale Sells 5,502 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.8 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

