Manta Network Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00005299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $908.82 million and $179.11 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.67855786 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $180,596,719.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

